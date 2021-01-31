204 billion rupees distributed among 17 million people affected by C-virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has set a record of distributing Rs 204 billion among the 17 million people (Rs. 12000/- each) who were affected by Corona Virus during last year. This cash assistance to the needy people is a record that proves that our government is working hard to alleviate poverty.

This was stated by the president of PTI Welfare Wing Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation Raja Saqib Ali while addressing the meeting of Welfare Wing held here on Sunday in his office which was attended by a large number of workers.

He said this record of providing huge cash assistance to underprivileged and deserving people is unprecedented in the history of our country.

He said the PTI welfare Rawalpindi wing would also include philanthropists in the government's poverty alleviation drive.

"To this end, we have decided to launch a special campaign to help the most backward families stand on their own feet, under which sets of hens and cocks will be distributed among them and the expenses incurred on this campaign will be met with the help of philanthropists," he added.

He said under this special self-help basis project for poverty alleviation with the help of philanthropists, a set of 8 hens and 2 cocks would be given to the deserving families in Rawalpindi for their support to rise financially on their foot.

Raja Saqib Ali said that it was the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which tightened the necks of the powerful land 'qabza' mafia and relinquished government acres of lands from their possession. "This land shall be used to give benefit to the poor which would also lead toward the alleviation of poverty from our society", he said.