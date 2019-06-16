UrduPoint.com
204 Criminals Held, Looted Items Worth Over Rs 28.1 Mln Recovered

Sun 16th June 2019 | 06:40 PM

204 criminals held, looted items worth over Rs 28.1 mln recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The police arrested 204 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs 28.1 million from them, a police spokesman has said.

He said 45 dacoity/robbery and car lifting cases were traced and 59 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs 25.6, million including gold ornaments from them.

The police also arrested 17 absconders during the same period while 20 persons were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities and 12.

673 kilogram hashish, 140 wine bottle were recovered from them.

The police also arrested 20 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 19 pistols, 3 Kalashnikov and 88 rounds from them. Moreover, the police nabbed 84 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various nature.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and said that criminal elements would not to be spared.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police in curbing activities of such elements.

