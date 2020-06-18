UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

204 More Corona Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

204 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :About 204 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 8998 in the province on Thursday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 89,729 people were screened for the virus till June 18, out of which 204 more were reported positive.

As many as 3140 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 99 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan June Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

51 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

2 hours ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

2 hours ago

Fuel crisis committee case: Islamabad High Court s ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.