204 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :About 204 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 8998 in the province on Thursday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 89,729 people were screened for the virus till June 18, out of which 204 more were reported positive.

As many as 3140 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 99 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.