204 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:26 PM

204 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Thursday said that during the last 24 hours, 204 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 159 were reported in Lahore.

In a press statement issued here, he explained that 11 dengue patients were reported from Rawalpindi, seven from Gujranwala, six from Faisalabad, three each from Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Sargodha, two each from Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari, and one from Chakwal.

He said that 129 deaths from dengue fever had been reported in Punjab so far this year.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported in Lahore. A total of 1,190 patients are undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 861 were in Lahore hospitals.

In the last 24 hours, 357,559 indoor locations and 84,396 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 230 locations.

In Lahore, 27,695 indoor places and 4,949 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 195 positive containers were destroyed.

