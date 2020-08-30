204 processions of Bahawalpur Division concluded peacefully

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :All the 204 mourning processions of Youm-e-Ashura of Muharram-ul-Haram concluded peacefully in Bahawalpur Division.

As many as 83 Majalis were also held and more than 5630 police officers and personnel performed duties to provide security to all processions and Majalis.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak monitored security arrangements in all the three districts and visited various important places.

They also visited Uch Sharif and Ahamdpur East to check security arrangements. Commissioner Bahawalpur appreciated the efforts of district administrations of all the three districts, Bahawalpur Region Police, Peace Committees, Ulema and other concerned departments for maintaining peace and order during Ashura of Muharam-ul-Haram.

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak while monitoring the security arrangement, maintained that a force comprising 5630 police officers and officials had been deployed which extended security cover to 204 mourning processions and 83 Majalis-e-Aza.

Four-tier security arrangements were put into place, supplemented by CCTV cameras and drones for direct monitoring of the sensitive mourning processions and Majalis. Walk-through gates and metal detectors were used for the body search of the participants for Majalis and processions, RPO said. All the Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers also inspected various sensitive places in their respective districts.