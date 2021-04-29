204 shopkeepers booked over profiteering

As many as 204 shopkeepers were booked and 1540 others were fined over profiteering during the last 16 days across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 204 shopkeepers were booked and 1540 others were fined over profiteering during the last 16 days across the district.

According to official sources here on Thursday, price control magistrates held 36,317 inspections in various markets and bazaars and registered cases against 204 shopkeepers.

They also imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 million on 1540 other shopkeepers over profiteering.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the price control magistrates to intensify crackdown against hoarders and profiteers.