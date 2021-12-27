2,040-litre liquor seized three arrested in faisalabad

The Millat Town police Monday arrested three drug-traffickers and seized 2,040 litres of liquor from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Millat Town police Monday arrested three drug-traffickers and seized 2,040 litres of liquor from them.

A spokesman said that the police conducted a raid and succeeded in nabbing drug-pushers, Asif, etc. red-handed from Millat Town while pushing narcotics.