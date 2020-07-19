UrduPoint.com
204,276 COVID-19 Patients Recover So Far: NCOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

204,276 COVID-19 patients recover so far: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday said that 204,276 patients recovered from coronavirus so far with having figure of 1,721,660 tests conducted across the country.

It said that 1,579 new cases reported across Pakistan while 46 people died during last 24 hours taking the total death figure to 5,568 and 1,763 patients were critical.

The data released by the NCOC, 263,496 COVID-19 positive cases were detected across the country till date. It said that total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan at the moment were 53,652.

He said 112,118 cases were reported from Sindh, 89,793 from Punjab, 31,890 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,576 from Islamabad, 1,807 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,424 from Balochistan and 1,888 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 18,761 active cases were reported from Sindh, 22,278 from Punjab, 6,163 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,583 from Islamabad, 306 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,894 from Balochistan and 667 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 1,974 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,079 from Punjab, 1,139 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 157 from Islamabad, 41 from Gilgit Baltistan, 131 from Balochistan and 47 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 91,383 patients had recovered in Sindh, 65,436 in Punjab, 24,588 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,836 in Islamabad, 1,460 Gilgit Baltistan, 8,399 in Balochistan and 1,174 in AJK.

