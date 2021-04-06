UrduPoint.com
2047 Successfully Passed Dispenser, Paramedical Courses Exam2017-18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:35 PM

Controller Sindh Medical Faculty Karachi has announced that 2047 candidates out of 6256 candidates successfully passed the Dispenser and other Paramedical courses Annual Examination for the session 2017-2018 and Supplementary Examination (Regular + Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Development Program).

The total candidates appeared in the examination 6256 out of which 2047 candidates were successful, said a statement on Tuesday.

The percentage of successful candidates was 32.72 percent.

The students were directed to check result at their respective institution.

