20.48 million trees of different species to be planted in Hazara: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said that millions of saplings of different species under 10 billion tress afforestation project (10-BTAP) would be planted in the country during the ongoing spring season while in Hazara 20.48 million saplings would be planted.

He said this while addressing the inauguration of forestation drive after planting a tree at Pinehill Schools and College Abbottabad.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani further said that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan during the last tenure, PTI government had planted one billion trees in the province.

He said today spring plantation drive had been kicked off in all over KPK and every person had to plant a tree to take part in it.

The speaker while emphasizing the plantation said that forests were the only source to protect the future and tackle environmental degradation in the country.

He also underlines the need of protection of saplings and said that fortification of the plants was more important than a plantation.

The SDO Watershed at the occasion said that we would distribute 1.2 million plants amongst the masses including different kinds of fruit plants in Havelian, Sherwan and Abbottabad regions.