2,04,813 Wheat Bags Seized During Raids Against Hoarders

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 03:40 PM

District administration accompanied by police and rangers launched massive action against hoarders of wheat and seized huge quantity of wheat bags from different godowns in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :District administration accompanied by police and rangers launched massive action against hoarders of wheat and seized huge quantity of wheat bags from different godowns in the district.

The action against hoarders was launched by deputy commissioner on the directives of Sindh government.

Assistant commissioners of all the four tehsils of Shaheed Benazirabad district accompanied the officials of Department of food, police and rangers struck at private godowns where wheat was stored illegally.

The raiding team during raids seized over 2,04,813 wheat bags illegally stored in 69 private godowns and later sealed the storage while further action was in progress.

