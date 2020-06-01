2,053 criminals arrested in May

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) : The police claimed on Monday to have arrested 2,053 criminals including 1142 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the month of May last.

The police recovered illicit weapons, narcotics and looted property from their possession.

Out of the 1142 proclaimed offenders, 119 were of A-category and 1023 of B-category.

The police arrested 313 criminals for possessing and exhibiting illicit weapons, 437 drug peddlers and 161 gamblers. The police recovered 233 pistols, 24 guns, 20 rifles, 14 Kalashnikovs, 1 carbine, 9 repeater and several bullets/cartridges.

As many as 199 kg hashish and 11,000 liter liquor were seized from drug peddlers.

All the outlaws were sent to jails after registration of criminal cases against them.