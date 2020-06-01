UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2,053 Criminals Arrested In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:43 PM

2,053 criminals arrested in May

The police claimed on Monday to have arrested 2,053 criminals including 1142 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the month of May last

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) : The police claimed on Monday to have arrested 2,053 criminals including 1142 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the month of May last.

The police recovered illicit weapons, narcotics and looted property from their possession.

Out of the 1142 proclaimed offenders, 119 were of A-category and 1023 of B-category.

The police arrested 313 criminals for possessing and exhibiting illicit weapons, 437 drug peddlers and 161 gamblers. The police recovered 233 pistols, 24 guns, 20 rifles, 14 Kalashnikovs, 1 carbine, 9 repeater and several bullets/cartridges.

As many as 199 kg hashish and 11,000 liter liquor were seized from drug peddlers.

All the outlaws were sent to jails after registration of criminal cases against them.

Related Topics

Police May Criminals From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

1 hour ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

2 hours ago

New York City Police Arrest Over 400 People After ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges people to behave like respons ..

3 minutes ago

US manufacturing contraction slows but still deep: ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.