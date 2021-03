2,053 senior citizens vaccinated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 2,053 senior citizens had been vaccinated against coronavirus during last seven days in the district.

This was informed to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during his visit to Samanabad sports Complex Vaccination Center here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed, District Health Officer Dr Ata Al Moenum, DDHO Dr Muhammad Ahmed and other officers were also present.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Munim said that so far 1,422 senior citizens had been vaccinated at Sports Complex Samanabad Center, 201 in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samundari New Building Center, 250 in Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, 117 in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New Building Tandlianwala and 63 citizens were vaccinated in Rural Health Center New Building Kharrianwala.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner reviewed arrangements at the vaccination center of Samanabad Sports Complex.