Open Menu

2055 Cases Of Violence Against Women Reported At VAWC In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 01:30 PM

2055 cases of violence against women reported at VAWC in 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) At least 2055 cases of violence against women were reported at Violence Against Women Center (VAWC) over the past year,cementing its role as a crucial support system for women in distress.

Women Protection Officer Salwat Shafi told APP that the center provide medical treatment, investigations, and counseling services under one roof. "The VAWC is a vital resource for women who might otherwise face barriers in approaching police stations or courts," she stated.

The facility integrates multiple departments such as police, prosecution, medical, and counseling services, all staffed by women, ensuring a safe and supporting environment for victims.

"Our Primary objective is to secure justice for women. Whenever possible, we resolve matters through reconciliation; otherwise,proceed with file cases," Salwat Shafi said.

The VAWC continues to play a pivotal role in combating violence and promoting a safer society for women.

Related Topics

Police Women All

Recent Stories

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

22 minutes ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

1 hour ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

2 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

2 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

2 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

12 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

13 hours ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

14 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan