2055 Cases Of Violence Against Women Reported At VAWC In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) At least 2055 cases of violence against women were reported at Violence Against Women Center (VAWC) over the past year,cementing its role as a crucial support system for women in distress.
Women Protection Officer Salwat Shafi told APP that the center provide medical treatment, investigations, and counseling services under one roof. "The VAWC is a vital resource for women who might otherwise face barriers in approaching police stations or courts," she stated.
The facility integrates multiple departments such as police, prosecution, medical, and counseling services, all staffed by women, ensuring a safe and supporting environment for victims.
"Our Primary objective is to secure justice for women. Whenever possible, we resolve matters through reconciliation; otherwise,proceed with file cases," Salwat Shafi said.
The VAWC continues to play a pivotal role in combating violence and promoting a safer society for women.
Recent Stories
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2055 cases of violence against women reported at VAWC in 20244 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Digital City project to transform digital economy: Shafqat Iqbal14 minutes ago
-
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR22 minutes ago
-
Squads formed at Tehsil level to eliminate stray dogs:24 minutes ago
-
200-kg unhygienic meat discarded24 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 287 kg drugs in five operations24 minutes ago
-
International Year of Quantum Science & Technology, 2025 observed at UoM24 minutes ago
-
Police arrested another youth for violating Section 144 on New Year's Event33 minutes ago
-
Sargodha writers’ club undergoes reorganization:33 minutes ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy against fake arms licenses, dealers: Secy Home33 minutes ago
-
Vehicle tax deadline extended: pay by Jan 15 to avoid penalties33 minutes ago
-
Awais writes letters to CMs, AJK PM for implementation of energy conservation building code34 minutes ago