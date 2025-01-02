2055 cases of violence against women reported at VAWC in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) At least 2055 cases of violence against women were reported at Violence Against Women Center (VAWC) over the past year,cementing its role as a crucial support system for women in distress.

Women Protection Officer Salwat Shafi told APP that the center provide medical treatment, investigations, and counseling services under one roof. "The VAWC is a vital resource for women who might otherwise face barriers in approaching police stations or courts," she stated.

The facility integrates multiple departments such as police, prosecution, medical, and counseling services, all staffed by women, ensuring a safe and supporting environment for victims.

"Our Primary objective is to secure justice for women. Whenever possible, we resolve matters through reconciliation; otherwise,proceed with file cases," Salwat Shafi said.

The VAWC continues to play a pivotal role in combating violence and promoting a safer society for women.