205,857 families to get ration in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali directed the assistant commissioners to

complete arrangements to deliver ration to 205,857 families registered

under the Benazir Income Support Programme in Sargodha.

He said verification process would be completed in coming days and services of patwari,

union council secretaries, agriculture field staff and officials of other departments would be

utilized.

He said the ration bag would contain 10-kg flour, two-kg sugar, ghee, gram flour and rice.

He added that assistant commissioners would monitor operations in their respective

tehsils.