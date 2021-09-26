PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The number of corona virus patients in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has further decreased to 113 as currently 206 patients are under treatment for corona in two major hospitals of Peshawar, Spokesman of the LRH Muhammad Asim told media men here on Sunday.

He said apart from LRH, a total of 93 corona patients are under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH). As many as 14 patients have been admitted in ICU with 13 new patients admitted in the last 24 hours.

He said LRH was playing an important role in preventing Corona and thousands of citizens were being vaccinated on a daily basis, Muhammad Asim informed. However, he said, no dengue patient has been admitted in LRH so far.

When contacted, Sajjad Ahmad, a spokesperson of the KTH said that they have 93 Corona patients currently under treatment. He disclosed that Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators for corona patients with 20 Corona patients were on intensive care bipolar and ventilators.

He said 52 patients infected with Corona were under treatment at HDU. He said the hospital has 31 beds for patients needing low oxygen wherein 21 patients were under treatment. Sajjad Ahmad also confirmed the death of three victims of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital in the last 24 hours.

He said three new corona patients have been admitted on Sunday and only 24 beds of Corona are left vacant in the hospital.