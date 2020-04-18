UrduPoint.com
206 Coronavirus Positive Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Around 1285 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 206 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 36 discharged after recovery

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab on Saturday,1285 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the 26 quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 403 were brought to district hospitals among them 644 were contacts of suspected,99 belonged to Tableeghis while 148 were contacts of tableeghis.

The DPR said that 812 suspected coronavirus people have been quarantined as a precautionary measure including 781 were quarantined at homes,13 confirmed case in isolation while 18 were quarantined at various facilities of the district.

They were under regular observation and the rapid response team of the Health Department were compiling their daily record,the DPR said.

"Presently 164 positive cases were under treatment at different facilities, six were died in Rawalpindi while 36 confirmed COVID-19 were discharged after recovery,"DPR added.

