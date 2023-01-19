UrduPoint.com

206 Railways Employees Regularized Under PM Package

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 06:41 PM

206 railways employees regularized under PM package

Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has regularized 206 employees working under Prime Minister package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has regularized 206 employees working under Prime Minister package.

PR Divisional Superintendent Lahore M Haneef Gull distributed regularization letters among the employees in a ceremony here on Thursday.

Several assistant station masters, lower divisional clerks, ticket collectors, junior assistants train of grade-III and points men, gate men, electric assistants, diesel assistants, fitter assistants, signal assistants, carriage and wagon assistants pump assistants, telecom assistants, TL assistant, box porters, security guards, office boys, sweepers, lab attendants, waiting room assistants and gardeners of grade 4 have been regularized.

The employees were appointed during the period of 2006 to 2015 under Prime Minister package.

The DS congratulated the employees on their regularization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister 2015

Recent Stories

Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakis ..

Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakistan: Minister for Power Divisi ..

3 seconds ago
 Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Rev ..

Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Revise Oil Forecast Amid Brent Vo ..

5 seconds ago
 OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situati ..

OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situation in Donbas - Lavrov

6 seconds ago
 Russia Keeps Grain Export Quota Unchanged in 2022- ..

Russia Keeps Grain Export Quota Unchanged in 2022-2023 Season - Agriculture Mini ..

8 seconds ago
 Kashmiri Leadership passes resolution to demand re ..

Kashmiri Leadership passes resolution to demand reversal of Indian unilateral ac ..

3 minutes ago
 738,231 kids get polio vaccine in three days of ca ..

738,231 kids get polio vaccine in three days of campaign

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.