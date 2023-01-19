206 railways employees regularized under PM package

Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has regularized 206 employees working under Prime Minister package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has regularized 206 employees working under Prime Minister package.

PR Divisional Superintendent Lahore M Haneef Gull distributed regularization letters among the employees in a ceremony here on Thursday.

Several assistant station masters, lower divisional clerks, ticket collectors, junior assistants train of grade-III and points men, gate men, electric assistants, diesel assistants, fitter assistants, signal assistants, carriage and wagon assistants pump assistants, telecom assistants, TL assistant, box porters, security guards, office boys, sweepers, lab attendants, waiting room assistants and gardeners of grade 4 have been regularized.

The employees were appointed during the period of 2006 to 2015 under Prime Minister package.

The DS congratulated the employees on their regularization.