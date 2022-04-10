206 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 443,000 fine on 206 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected 3,695 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.