20,620 cases registered over Section 144 violation in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :In connection with strict implementation of Section 144, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab Police have so far registered 20,620 cases and arrested 23,243 people.

However, 18,113 of them were released on bail, according to the Police Department data, released here on Thursday.

On the directions of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, various police teams across the province are strictly ensuring implementation of the instructions regarding coronavirus pandemic. The police have established 1,363 pickets where 17,1816 vehicles and 407,308 motorcycles have been checked until now.

At these pickets, police checked 856,827 citizens and 513,353 of them were allowed to go after issuance of a warning. Security bonds were taken from 36,942 citizens, while action was taken against 3,499 shops and 224 restaurants.

Likewise, 440 cases were registered against hoarders and legal action was initiated against 622 accused in this regard. Also, 479,825-kg wheat, 335,265-kg sugar, 250,801 masks, 999 Sanitisers, 28 medical equipment and 141,546 other food items were recovered from the hoarders.

Since March 16, police teams provided awareness to 211,120 citizens and provided assistance to 218,278 people.

On Thursday, 1,363 pickets were established in the province where 4,939 vehicles and 11,271 motorcycles were checked.

Out of 21,912 persons checked by the police, 13,254 were released after giving them a warning. Security bonds were secured from 861 people. As many as 459 violators of the lockdown orders were arrested and 252 were released on bail. Collectively, 801 accused were nominated in 343 FIRs [first information report] whereas legal action was taken against 77 shops.

During crackdown on hoarders, five cases were registered and legal action was taken against four persons. One was arrested while three were released on bail. The police also provided coronavirus related information to 6,365 citizens and 2,224 were provided assistance.