2064 cases registered over violations of Section 144

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore police have registered 2064 cases against law breaking elements till now in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore police have registered 2064 cases against law breaking elements till now in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Police sources said, more than 185,000 citizens have been checked at the pickets till date since imposition of the lockdown while more than 174,000 persons were asked to go back to their homes.

Over 4313 citizens were released after getting surety bonds from them about not coming out of their homes unnecessarily.

As many as 163,000 vehicles including 92,573 motorcycles, 33,170 cars, 24,363 rickshaws, 4,589 taxis and 8,642 heavy vehicles were stopped on pickets and the owners were issued warning over unnecessary movement in the city.