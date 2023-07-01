206,582 pilgrims lost during Hajj season; Saudi Scouts Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Statistics from the public service camps of the Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association in Makkah and the holy sites revealed that a total of 206,582 pilgrims were reported lost during this year's Hajj, of which 12,589 were guided by the scouts to the headquarters of their countries' Hajj missions, while 193,993 of them received guidance via smart applications.

The statistics also showed that the service camp scouts carried out 3,732 missions in Makkah and the holy sites, SPA reported.

The Vice President of Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association and general supervisor of the service camps, Abdullah Bin Sulaiman Al-Fahd, said that the achieved success was the result of the support and encouragement the scouts received from the President of the association, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Banyan, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah