Open Menu

20,691 Electricity Pilferers Arrested This Year So Far

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 07:40 PM

20,691 electricity pilferers arrested this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Police registered 20,988 cases and arrested 20,691 power pilferers this year, so far.

According to a police spokesman, 2,804 arrests were made in Iqbal Town, 3,229 in Saddar, 5,975 in Cantonment, 3,634 in Model Town, 3,882 in the City and 1,167 in Civil Lines.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that operations against electricity thieves are being conducted impartially. He directed the Police Department to fully support LESCO in holding those involved in electricity theft accountable along with ensuring prompt arrest of suspects.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Saddar LESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

15 minutes ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

57 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

1 hour ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

2 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

4 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

5 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

6 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

6 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

7 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan