20,691 Electricity Pilferers Arrested This Year So Far
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Police registered 20,988 cases and arrested 20,691 power pilferers this year, so far.
According to a police spokesman, 2,804 arrests were made in Iqbal Town, 3,229 in Saddar, 5,975 in Cantonment, 3,634 in Model Town, 3,882 in the City and 1,167 in Civil Lines.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that operations against electricity thieves are being conducted impartially. He directed the Police Department to fully support LESCO in holding those involved in electricity theft accountable along with ensuring prompt arrest of suspects.
