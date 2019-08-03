207 arrested,narcotics,weapons seized during last month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

He police arrested 207 accused, including 122 proclaimed offenders, and recovered over 56kg narcotics and 195 weapons during the last month.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The police arrested 207 accused, including 122 proclaimed offenders, and recovered over 56kg narcotics and 195 weapons during the last month.

A police spokesman on Saturday said the police had registered 63 cases against drug pushers and recovered over 56kg hashish and 522 bottles of liquors from them.

During an operation, the police arrested 122 proclaimed offenders involved in heinous cases.

Similarly, the police recovered 195 weapons, including two Kalashnikovs, 20 rifles, 46 guns, 122 pistols and five revolvers along with hundreds of cartridges and bullets from them.