UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

207 Azadari Processions Were Taken Out

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:20 AM

207 Azadari processions were taken out

Total 207 Azadari processions were taken out and 87 religious gatherings were held at Imambargahs and houses during Ashura days in Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Total 207 Azadari processions were taken out and 87 religious gatherings were held at Imambargahs and houses during Ashura days in Bahawalpur division.

According to the RPO office, Moharram-ul-Haraam related 207 Azadari processions were taken out in three districts of Bahawalpur division including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar Khan.

The official sources further said that 84 religious gatherings were also held in the three districts of the division.

Bahawalpur district had have 112 Azadari processions and 33 majalis, Bahawanagar 20 Azadari processions and 36 majalis and Rahimyar Khan 72 Azadari processions and 14 majalis.

Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Nayyar Iqbal and RPO Bahawalpur range, Imran Mahmood themselves monitored the security arrangements made at Imambargahs and on the routes of religious processions.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Rahimyar Khan Muharram

Recent Stories

Two illegal dental clinics sealed in Dir Lower

10 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes higher for seventh straight ..

10 minutes ago

Trump Calls For Lowering Flags Across US State Age ..

10 minutes ago

Realme Organized Youth’s Beloved Online Multipla ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens registration for GCC HR and ..

60 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.