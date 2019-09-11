(@imziishan)

Total 207 Azadari processions were taken out and 87 religious gatherings were held at Imambargahs and houses during Ashura days in Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Total 207 Azadari processions were taken out and 87 religious gatherings were held at Imambargahs and houses during Ashura days in Bahawalpur division.

According to the RPO office, Moharram-ul-Haraam related 207 Azadari processions were taken out in three districts of Bahawalpur division including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar Khan.

The official sources further said that 84 religious gatherings were also held in the three districts of the division.

Bahawalpur district had have 112 Azadari processions and 33 majalis, Bahawanagar 20 Azadari processions and 36 majalis and Rahimyar Khan 72 Azadari processions and 14 majalis.

Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Nayyar Iqbal and RPO Bahawalpur range, Imran Mahmood themselves monitored the security arrangements made at Imambargahs and on the routes of religious processions.