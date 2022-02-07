207 power pilferers nabbed in four days

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 207 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab during last four days, MEPCO official said on Monday

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 291,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 4.2 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIR was registered against five of them over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, the MEPCO sources added.