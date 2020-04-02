UrduPoint.com
207 Quarantined As Precautionary Measure In Rawalpindi District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration in collaboration with concerned departments has quarantined 207 COVID-19 suspected persons as a precautionary measure in the district.

According to data shared by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) here Thursday, to date,148 people were quarantined at homes while 59 were quarantined at various facilities in the district.

The DPR said that they were under regular observation and the rapid response team of the Health Department were compiling their daily record.

"Presently 48 cases were tested positive out of which two have been died while 37 patients having positive symptoms were admitted in different hospitals of the district who were provided the required treatment," the DPR said.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq said that maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different localities of the city especially where corona suspects have been found.

He advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and do not create panic.

