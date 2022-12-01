207 vehicles,29 brick kilns fined

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration challaned 207 vehicles and 29 brick kilns for causing smog while 10 cases were registered so far against farmers for burning paddy residues.

According to spokesperson here on Thursday, the teams of revenue department and agriculture department conducted inspections at dozens of places and registered cases against those who burnt paddy residue.

Separately,on the direction of Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muzaffar Hayat, the traffic police imposed a fine of Rs. 414,000 on 207 smoke-emitting vehicles, while 69 vehicles were impounded by different police stations.

Meanwhile,the teams of EPD imposed Rs 2,150,000 on 29 brick kilns while pollution control devices were installed in more than a dozen factories.