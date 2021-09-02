UrduPoint.com

2,071,375 People Get Covid-19 Jabs In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,071,375 people were so far vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Thursday that 1,627,813 citizens had been given the first dose, while 394,028 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 29,047 health workers were given the first dose, while 20,487 received the second dose of vaccine.

The DHO said as of now 180,608 first doses and 120,405 second doses were in the stock. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

