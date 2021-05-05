20724 raids conducted, 261 business outlets sealed in single day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that 261 business outlets have been sealed for violating corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in a single day.

He informed that as many as 20724 raids were conducted and 261 business premises were sealed over violation of corona SOPs. He said the district administrations were following the directives of the chief minister to contain coronavirus spread.

He said that 4854 persons had been given warnings while fine of Rs 777900 had been imposed on 754 shopkeepers.

He said FIRs had also been lodged against 334 persons.

Kamran Bangash said that five public transport vehicles were also impounded for violating corona SOPs. He said that policy to contain corona spread was being followed in letter and spirit for safety of people, adding the chief minister was personally monitoring the situation.

He also urged Ulema and civil society to support the government and extend their cooperation to control the spread of corona.