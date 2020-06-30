UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

208 Anti-state IDs Forwarded To Higher Authorities For Blocking:Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:17 PM

Recommendations of 208 people have been forwarded to higher authorities to block social media IDs in Gilgit Baltistan related to anti-state activities and spread of hate material of sectarian violence

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Recommendations of 208 people have been forwarded to higher authorities to block social media IDs in Gilgit Baltistan related to anti-state activities and spread of hate material of sectarian violence.

According to police spokesman, recommendations have been forwarded to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for blocking social media IDs (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter) of those elements who were involve in sharing anti-state activities and spread of hate material related to sectarian violence in Gilgit Baltistan.

The spokesman told that among 208 people 133 people were involve in anti-state activities while 75 were involved in spread of hate material related to sectarian violence and sectarianism.

He added that on the recommendations of social media monitoring teams security agencies FIA has formed special teams for arresting involved elements across GB and all would be arrested without any discrimination.

Gilgit Baltistan is the most peaceful area in Pakistan now-a-days and activities of anti-state elements and those involved in sharing and spread of sectarian violence on social media is harmful for law and order situation in GB.

