208 Farmers Booked On Water Theft In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:23 PM

208 farmers booked on water theft in Faisalabad

The police booked 208 farmers on charge of stealing canal water

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The police booked 208 farmers on charge of stealing canal water.

A police spokesman Friday said the irrigation department teams conducted surprise checking of water courses in various villages and found 208 farmers in Chak 156-RB, 158-RB, and 293-RB involved in water theft.

Chak Jhumrah police registered a case against 208 farmers, including Moazzam Ali, Afzal and Ali Mohammad etc on the complaint of SDO Junaid Akbar.

