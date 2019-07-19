208 Farmers Booked On Water Theft In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:23 PM
The police booked 208 farmers on charge of stealing canal water
A police spokesman Friday said the irrigation department teams conducted surprise checking of water courses in various villages and found 208 farmers in Chak 156-RB, 158-RB, and 293-RB involved in water theft.
Chak Jhumrah police registered a case against 208 farmers, including Moazzam Ali, Afzal and Ali Mohammad etc on the complaint of SDO Junaid Akbar.