208 farmers booked on water theft in Faisalabad

The police booked 208 farmers on charge of stealing canal water

A police spokesman Friday said the irrigation department teams conducted surprise checking of water courses in various villages and found 208 farmers in Chak 156-RB, 158-RB, and 293-RB involved in water theft.

Chak Jhumrah police registered a case against 208 farmers, including Moazzam Ali, Afzal and Ali Mohammad etc on the complaint of SDO Junaid Akbar.