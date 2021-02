208 kanal state land retrieved from grabbers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration has retrieved 208 kanal state land worth over Rs 72.2 million during an operation launched here at Jalalpur Pirwala.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Mudassir Mumtaz along with Revenue Officers Amir Khan, Mehr Yousaf Sial launched an operation at Mouza Shujatpur.

The team retrieved 200 kanal state land worth Rs 20 million from grabber Ghulam Hussain.

In another raid in city area, the team retrieved eight kanal land worth over Rs 52.4 million from Aslam Nonari.

As per orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the operation would continue against grabbers, official sources said.