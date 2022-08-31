UrduPoint.com

208 Persons Arrested Over Dengue SOPs Violations In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 10:17 PM

208 persons arrested over dengue SOPs violations in Punjab

The authorities have continued to take action against the violators of dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), arresting 208 persons and registering 415 cases in different cities during the last three days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The authorities have continued to take action against the violators of dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), arresting 208 persons and registering 415 cases in different cities during the last three days.

It was disclosed by the officers during a meeting held here at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal to review the measures to control dengue.

The officials also briefed that 207 people were arrested in Rawalpindi and one in Faisalabad. Similarly, a total of 415 cases were registered in various cities, including 237 FIRs in Rawalpindi and 57 in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary Punjab said that action was being taken over the violation of dengue SOPs to protect the health and lives of the people.

He directed the officers to speed up activity of culling of larvae in high-risk districts - Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, adding that special attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance in hotspots.

He said that wherever necessary, fumigation should be carried out to eliminate mosquitoes.

The chief secretary also issued instructions to the Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure provision of data by all private hospitals.

The secretary Health gave a detailed briefing to the meeting.

The additional chief secretary, secretaries of various departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala All

Recent Stories

SHOs failing to eradicate menace of drugs, street ..

SHOs failing to eradicate menace of drugs, street crimes to face departmental ac ..

3 minutes ago
 Relief activities continue in flood affected areas ..

Relief activities continue in flood affected areas of Larkana Region

3 minutes ago
 Russian-Iranian Energy Cooperation Developing Stea ..

Russian-Iranian Energy Cooperation Developing Steadily - Lavrov

5 minutes ago
 Ex DGPR Aiwane-Sadr Qaswar Saeed Mirza passes away ..

Ex DGPR Aiwane-Sadr Qaswar Saeed Mirza passes away

5 minutes ago
 Medium to high flood likely to continue in River I ..

Medium to high flood likely to continue in River Indus: FFC

5 minutes ago
 One more reports positive for COVID-19 in Balochis ..

One more reports positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.