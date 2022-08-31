208 persons arrested over dengue SOPs violations in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The authorities have continued to take action against the violators of dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), arresting 208 persons and registering 415 cases in different cities during the last three days.

It was disclosed by the officers during a meeting held here at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal to review the measures to control dengue.

The officials also briefed that 207 people were arrested in Rawalpindi and one in Faisalabad. Similarly, a total of 415 cases were registered in various cities, including 237 FIRs in Rawalpindi and 57 in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary Punjab said that action was being taken over the violation of dengue SOPs to protect the health and lives of the people.

He directed the officers to speed up activity of culling of larvae in high-risk districts - Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, adding that special attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance in hotspots.

He said that wherever necessary, fumigation should be carried out to eliminate mosquitoes.

The chief secretary also issued instructions to the Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure provision of data by all private hospitals.

The secretary Health gave a detailed briefing to the meeting.

The additional chief secretary, secretaries of various departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.