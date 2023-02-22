208 police officials reshuffled in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday transferred and posted 208 officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday transferred and posted 208 officials.

A police spokesman said Inspector Umar Daraz Khan was transferred from CIA Staff Makkoana to CIA Madina Town while Sub Inspector (SI) Ahad Ejaz incharge Security SP CIA was transferred to CIA Staff Madina Town.

Similarly, SI Tahir Shehzad was transferred from Police Lines to CIA Staff Madina Town, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muzammal from CIA Makkoana to CIA Staff Madina Town, SI Junaid Afzal was transferred from Batala Colony to CIA Staff Iqbal Division, SI Muzammal Abbas from CIA Madina Town to CIA Staff Iqbal Division, ASI Arif to CIA Staff Iqbal Division, Head Constable Imdad Hussain from Police Lines to CIA Iqbal Town, Head Constable Afzal from Police Lines to CIA Staff Iqbal Division, Head Constable Syed Izhar Hussain Shah from Kotwali police station to CIA Staff Iqbal Division as Muharrar, Lady Constable Fariha Abbas from Sargodha Road police station to CIA Staff, Lady Constable Rimsha Naseer from Sargodha Road police station to CIA Staff, Lady Constable Nitasha Ashfaq from SPO People's Colony Staff to CIA Staff and Lady Constable Shakeela Qaisar from Front Desk Sandal Bar police station to CIA Staff. Head Constables Shamsul Haq, Naeem, Kaleem Ullah Khan, Aziz Khan were transferred to CIA Staff Madina Town, constables Faizan Afzal, Aamir Naqqash and Mian Javaid were also transferred to CIA Staff Madina Town.

Meanwhile, Rukhsana Qamar was appointed as Muharrar of Women police station, Ehtisham Ashraf as Muharrar of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, Saeed Imran as Muharrar of Raza Abad police station, Sohail Hasan as Muharrar of People's Colony police station, Muhammad Saleem Lal as Muharrar of Madina Town police station, Naveed Aslam as Muharrar of Sargodha Road police station, Nauman Ali as Muharrar of Mansoorabad police station, Muhammad Farooq as Muharrar of Nishatabad police station, Muhammad Naeem as Muharrar of Millat Town police station, Zaheer Ahmad as Muharrar of Chak Jhumra police station, Waqar Ali as Muharrar of Sahianwala police station, Tauqeer Ahmad as Muharrar of FIEDMC police station, Shakeel Ahmad as Muharrar of D-Type Colony police station, Muhammad Naveed as Muharrar of Factory Area police station, Ali Akbar as Muharrar of Dijkot police station, Abdul Majeed as Muharrar of City Jaranwala police station, Muhammad Asif as Muharrar of Sadar Jaranwala police station, Muhammad Yaseen as Muharrar of Rodala police station, Abdur Rehman Qamar as Muharrar of Buchiana police station, Muhammad Ashfaq as Muharrar of Lundianwala police station, Zawar Sarwar as Muharrar of Baluchni police station, Rizwan Tanvir as Muharrar of City Sammundri police station, Abdus Shafaq as Muharrar of Sadar Sammundri police station, Muhammad Zahid as Muharrar of Mureedwala police station, Nasir Khan as Muharrar of Tarkhani police station, Sajjad Ali as Muharrar of City Tandlianwala police station, Altaf Hussain as Muharrar of Sadar Tandlianwala police station, Aqil Hussain as Muharrar of Bahlak police station, Sakhawat Ali as Muharrar of Kur police station, Ehsan Ikram as Muharrar of Garh police station and Naseer Ahmad as Muharrar of Mamonkanjan police station, he added.