208 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Fesco claimed to have caught 208 power pilferers from various parts of its region during fortnight of the last month.

Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said teams conducted raids and unearthed power pilferage in the region.

He said 35 pilferers were caught from Faisalabad-I Circle, 17 from Faisalabad-II Circle, 52 from Jhang Circle, 39 from Sargodha Circle and 65 from Mianwali Circle.

The teams also removed electricity supply meters and issued detection bills of 13,06,000 units and imposed a fine of Rs.21.311 million.