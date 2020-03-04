UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

208 Power Pilferers Caught In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

208 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

The Fesco claimed to have caught 208 power pilferers from various parts of its region during fortnight of the last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Fesco claimed to have caught 208 power pilferers from various parts of its region during fortnight of the last month.

Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said teams conducted raids and unearthed power pilferage in the region.

He said 35 pilferers were caught from Faisalabad-I Circle, 17 from Faisalabad-II Circle, 52 from Jhang Circle, 39 from Sargodha Circle and 65 from Mianwali Circle.

The teams also removed electricity supply meters and issued detection bills of 13,06,000 units and imposed a fine of Rs.21.311 million.

Related Topics

Electricity Fine Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali From Million

Recent Stories

Civilians cannot be court martialled without Const ..

1 minute ago

Sydney stunned by 10-man Jeonbuk in virus-hit AFC ..

3 minutes ago

Plan afoot to enhance NIRM capacity to 300 beds: S ..

1 minute ago

Turkey claims migrant killed by Greek fire on bord ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Gilgit region ruled out re-opening of ..

1 minute ago

Iran reports 15 new coronavirus deaths, raising to ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.