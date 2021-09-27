208 traffic personnel to regulate traffic on Chehlum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 208 traffic personnel including five DSPs, 18 Inspectors, 147 traffic wardens and 38 traffic assistants would be deployed to ease traffic flow as well as to facilitate the mourners on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) to be observed here Tuesday.

According to a CTP spokesman, City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal has finalized all the arrangements to regulate traffic and facilitate the road users on Chehlum.

Total 12 Chehlum processions would be taken out in Rawalpindi city and other tehsils of the district. Several diversion points would be set up in Rawalpindi city to ensure security and facilitate the motorists.

The main procession of the Chehlum would emerge from Col Imam Hussain Imambargah and passing through its traditional route would culminate at Imam Bargah Qadeemi.

Traffic police would place diversions to facilitate the procession. The entry of traffic from Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road would be banned as per security plan while a diversion would be placed at DAV Road and no vehicle would be allowed to move towards Fawara Chowk.

The traffic movement from Novelty Cinema Chowk to Kashmiri Bazaar would also be banned by traffic police, he said adding, all the vehicles would be diverted towards transit camp.

A diversion would be placed at U-turn near Police Station City and all the vehicles would be directed towards Ganjmani so the commuters would be able to reach their destination while travelling on Ganjmani Road, Dhoke Hassu, Pirwadhai and Saddar.

He said all the vehicular traffic going to Shah Allah Ditta Road would be diverted towards Dhoke Dalal, TB Hospital, Pirwadhai and Asghar Mall Scheme.

Similarly, there would be no traffic movement from Banni to Jamia Masjid Road during procession timing.

A diversion would be set up near Roshan Bakery from where the traffic would be diverted towards Saidpur Road, Circular Road and Murree Road.

The road users would also find a diversion at Hamilton Chowk and would reach their destinations while using Ganjmandi Road.

Traffic police would divert traffic from Chowk Bansanwala and no traffic movement would be allowed from Jamia Mosque Road, he informed that a diversion would also be established at Pir Chuha Chowk from where the traffic movement towards Imambargah Biltastania would also be banned.

He informed that CTO had ordered the traffic police to remain vigilant during duty hours or else strict action would be taken against them.

CTO also advised the citizens to contact Traffic Police Helpline number 051-9272839 in case of any emergency and cooperate with traffic police to be deployed on city roads to ease traffic flow.