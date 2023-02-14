UrduPoint.com

208 Vehicles With Tinted Glasses Fined

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

208 vehicles with tinted glasses fined

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar in a joint operation with traffic police have imposed penalties on the owners of 208 tinted-glass vehicles.

The officers of the district administration carried out a joint operation along with traffic police against tinted-glass vehicles on G.T.

Road and imposed fines on 208 vehicles for using tinted glasses and illegal number plates on their vehicles, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the operation, black stickers and fake number plates were also removed from the vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed the officers of the district administration for launching a crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses and fake number plates and showing no leniency to anyone in this regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Vehicles Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister in cooperation tal ..

Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister in cooperation talks with Abu Dhabi Fund for Dev ..

1 minute ago
 Nakheel sponsors UAE Tour 2023 White Jersey

Nakheel sponsors UAE Tour 2023 White Jersey

16 minutes ago
 UK vows to support Pakistan’s efforts to fight c ..

UK vows to support Pakistan’s efforts to fight climate change

29 minutes ago
 Breastfeeding Friends of Health Promotion Departme ..

Breastfeeding Friends of Health Promotion Department in Sharjah holds annual bra ..

1 hour ago
 Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

2 hours ago
 vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Shoul ..

Vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Should You Go For?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.