208 vehicles with tinted glasses fined

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar in a joint operation with traffic police have imposed penalties on the owners of 208 tinted-glass vehicles.

The officers of the district administration carried out a joint operation along with traffic police against tinted-glass vehicles on G.T.

Road and imposed fines on 208 vehicles for using tinted glasses and illegal number plates on their vehicles, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the operation, black stickers and fake number plates were also removed from the vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed the officers of the district administration for launching a crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses and fake number plates and showing no leniency to anyone in this regard.