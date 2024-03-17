Open Menu

2087 Square Feet Of Streets To Be Paved In UC 10 Korangi: Mayor Karachi

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM

2087 square feet of streets to be paved in UC 10 Korangi: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that 2087 square feet of streets will be paved in UC 10 Korangi at a cost of Rs 80 million and, development work will be done in all seven districts.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the community support program's pavement and renovation works in Korangi Town, said a statement.

He said that dental surgery, orthopedic and diabetes treatment will be done in Sarfaraz Rafiqi Hospital during the next one week. Karachi Institute of Heart Disease is starting a nursing school in which 130 male and female students of Karachi will be able to take a certified course, he said

On this occasion, Member Provincial Assembly Farooq Awan, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, UC10 Chairman Habib, Korangi District President Javed, City Councilor Afsheen Shah and other local leaders were also present.

The Mayor Karachi while addressing the ceremony held after starting the development works said that the Federal, provincial and local governments are now on the same page so it should be expected that there will be no hindrance in the development works.

In the next three and a half years, Karachi will see a significant change and will provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Karachi by completing several projects of infrastructure, water, sewerage, street lights, bridges and flyovers, he said.

He said that the 16000 road of Korangi was also built and the flyover at Korangi number 2 1/2 was also built by the PPP government.

Mayor Karachi said that Mehrun Nisaa Hospital Road UC-10 will also be constructed for which PC-1 has been prepared.

He said that several projects are underway for the supply of clean water for the city, work is also being carried on the project of desalination of sea water and in the next two years the supply of clean water will be much better than before.

He emphasised for the speedy work on the K4 project, which was delayed for years, and said should be completed as soon as possible.

