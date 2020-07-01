209 criminals arrested in one day

The police have arrested 209 criminals including 22 proclaimed offenders (POs) during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 209 criminals including 22 proclaimed offenders (POs) during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that during the operation against kite-flying, the police nabbed 108 accused and recovered 146111 kites and 382 roles of string from their possession.

The police also sealed 17 kite factories and 4 godowns in addition to seizing 4 machines and other paraphernalia worth Rs.9.96 million during one day.

Similarly the police also arrested 29 illicit weapon holders, 27 drug traffickers and 23 gamblers besides recovering 12.055 kg hash, 701 liters Liquor, 26 pistols, 2 guns, one rifle, and bet money of Rs.22810 during this period. Further investigation was underway.