209 Head Constable Of Hazara Promoted To ASI

Published March 16, 2022 | 07:13 PM

On the recommendations of departmental promotion committee, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Wednesday promoted 209 Head Constables and 23 Probationary ASIs to next scale

Around 209 Head Constables and 23 Probationary ASIs those appeared before the Departmental Promotion Committee and were promoted to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector while 20 Probationary Sub-Inspectors were confirmed for completion of departmental rules and regulations.

According to the district-wise breakup of the promoted constables, 26 constables were from Haripur district, 43 from Abbottabad, 44 from Mansehra, 9 from Batagram, 17 from Upper Kohistan, 05 from Lower Kohistan, 08 from Koli Pals, 06 from Elite Force, 15 from CTD and 13 from Motorway Police, 03 from Anti-Corruption, 03 from Police Training School, 05 of Police Training school Hangu, 01 of Police Training School Swabi and 03 Head Constables of FRP who were promoted to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector.

While speaking on the occasion ,DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz said"We will continue to promote the police officers who perform their professional services diligently according to their seniority. He further said that the promotion has been made purely on the basis of merit, no one's rights have been violated and all the promoted police officers have been found eligible for the promotion."Mirwais Niaz congratulated the promoted police officers and their families and said"It is hoped that all the promoted police officers will utilize their authority in a professional manner with a spirit to serve the people, crime prevention and redressal of grievances."

