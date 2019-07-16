209 prisoners released on parole in June 2019

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Parole and Probation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa released 209 accused in different nature of cases across the province on probation during June 2019 , said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

The Parole and Probation Department is playing highly important and effective role in the reformation of prisoners and the performance of the department had registered maximum improvement.

The number of those accused who have got release on probation during 2016 was 1858 that had now grown up to 3428 in 2019. They were included 3229 men, 313 women, 113 boys and 03 girls.

The release on parole is minimizing burden on prisons and also help in saving millions of rupees per month for the province. Due to good performance of the department, the number of prisoners releasing on parole would increase constantly.