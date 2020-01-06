209 roads to be built with a cost of Rs 400mln

The Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad will complete 209 schemes of road construction with an estimated cost of Rs 400 million under the Punjab Municipal Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad will complete 209 schemes of road construction with an estimated cost of Rs 400 million under the Punjab Municipal Programme.

A spokesman for the metropolitan corporation said on Monday that dilapidated roads would also be repaired under the project.

Paperwork for the project is being completed at a fast pace and physical work would be initiated very soon, he added.