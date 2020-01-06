209 roads to be built with a cost of Rs 400mln

UrduPoint.com
The Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad will complete 209 schemes of road construction with an estimated cost of Rs 400 million under the Punjab Municipal Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad will complete 209 schemes of road construction with an estimated cost of Rs 400 million under the Punjab Municipal Programme.

A spokesman for the metropolitan corporation said on Monday that dilapidated roads would also be repaired under the project.

Paperwork for the project is being completed at a fast pace and physical work would be initiated very soon, he added.

