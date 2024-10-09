209 terrorists killed, 244 held in nine months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in its report issued here Wednesday said that as many as 209 terrorists were killed and 244 were held during intelligence based operations across the province during the last nine months.

It said that a total 497 incidents of terrorism took place in 27 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last nine months in which 1,154 terrorists of banned organizations were nominated in FIRs, adding that so far 16 accused had so far been punished by the relevant courts.

Sharing the details, the CTD report stated that 39 terrorists were killed in 52 incidents of terrorism occurred in district Dera Ismail Khan, the hometown of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provincial Chief Minister. The police arrested four terrorists.

Similarly, 22 miscreants were killed and 25 were held in 55 incidents in Khyber district, it said, adding that 54 incidents of terrorism were reported from North Waziristan wherein the CTD police killed 27 terrorists and arrested eight others during the operations.

The provincial capital witnessed 33 incidents of terrorism during the last nine months where 66 terrorists were arrested and eight were killed.

In district Shangla, six incidents of terrorism were reported in which 33 terrorists were arrested and one was killed.

The CTD police killed two terrorists and held three others in ten different incidents of terrorism during the period.

Likewise, 11 terrorists were killed in 39 incidents in South Waziristan, while one was arrested.

In 39 incidents of terrorism registered in district Bajaur, some five terrorists were killed while eight were arrested.

District Bannu witnessed 40 incidents of terrorism wherein 21 terrorists were arrested while 15 were killed.

Two terrorists were killed in two incidents of terrorism in district Buner, four were held and four others were killed in one incident in district Charsadda.

The CTD said that six incidents of terrorism occurred in district Lower Dir where two suspects were apprehended. Similarly, two terrorists were held in district Hangu where nine incidents of terrorism were reported.

In Karak, three suspects were arrested in connection with five incidents of terrorism. Four terrorists were killed in Kohat where five incidents occurred.

Six terrorists were held and one killed in 17 incidents of terrorism in District Kurram. 14 terrorists were killed and eight arrested in 37 incidents of terrorism in District Lakki Marwat. 25 terrorists were arrested in four incidents of terrorism in Malakand.

Similarly, four suspects were arrested in one incident of terrorism in Mansehra district. 11 terrorists were killed and nine were arrested in nine incidents in Mardan.

In Mohmand district, eight incidents were reported wherein six terrorists were killed and one was arrested.

Five terrorists were arrested while two were killed in seven incidents in Nowshera district.

The CTD killed 28 terrorists and arrested six suspects in 51 terrorist incidents in Tank District.

One militant was killed in a terrorist incident that occurred in Swabi during the last nine months.