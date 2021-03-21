UrduPoint.com
2090 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 02:40 PM

2090 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 2090 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Sunday, while the pandemic claimed 30 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 5,972.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 197,177.

P&SHD confirmed that 1236 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,13 in Kasur, 20 in Sheikhupura, 5 in Nankana Sahib, 220 in Rawalpindi,35 in Jehlum, 50 in Gujranwala,18 in Mandi Bahauddin, 2 in Narowal, 3 in Hafizabad, 67 in Sialkot, 63 in Gujrat, 81 in Faisalabad,15 in Toba Tek Singh, 26 in Chiniot, 26 in Jhang, 44 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali, 22 in Khoshab, 37 in Multan, 7 in Vehari, 5 in Khanewal, 7 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 25 in Rahimyar Khan, 31 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Bahawalnagar,17 in Okara, 4 in Pakpattan and 8 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,629,254 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 176,699 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

