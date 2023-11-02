2,091 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) As many as 2,091 smoke-emitting vehicles were impounded in different police stations and 8,349 challan tickets were issued on Thursday, according to the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) office sources.

CTO Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze ordered to intensify crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles in the provincial metropolis added the sources. He said dumpers without tarpaulins, without covers, trolleys and other loader vehicles would be impounded.

During the current year, 48,331 smoke-emitting vehicles were issued tickets, he added.

The CTO said an awareness campaign was being conducted in view of devastating smog and environmental pollution, adding the drive would be conducted in collaboration with bus owner unions.