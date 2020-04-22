20KG Opium Seized, Accused Arrested In Mohmand
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:29 PM
Police have seized 20 kilogram opium from a car at Ambar tehsil in Mohmand tribal district
MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Police have seized 20 kilogram opium from a car at Ambar tehsil in Mohmand tribal district.
According to police, on a tip off a car No APX 516 has been intercepted at Ambar police post in Lower Mohmand from which 20 kilogram opium were recovered.
Driver Gul Khan resident of Waziristan were arrested.
App/fam