20KG opium seized, accused arrested in Mohmand

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Police have seized 20 kilogram opium from a car at Ambar tehsil in Mohmand tribal district.

According to police, on a tip off a car No APX 516 has been intercepted at Ambar police post in Lower Mohmand from which 20 kilogram opium were recovered.

Driver Gul Khan resident of Waziristan were arrested.

