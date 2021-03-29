UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20m Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops: CM

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

20m children to be administered anti-polio drops: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 20 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the current five-day long drive, which started on Monday in 36 districts of the province.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement, issued here on Monday.

Giving details, the CM said that hundred per cent target would be achieved while observing anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He asked the parliamentarians to play their role, adding that effective monitoring of anti-polio teams be ensured as well.

"Making Punjab a polio-free province is the commitment of the government and collective efforts are needed to achieve that target," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the line departments should ensure coordinated efforts to produce the desired results as there was no room for any negligence. He said that parents should also ensure administering vaccine to their children as it was a collective responsibility to overcome the crippling disease.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

40 minutes ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

1 hour ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

1 hour ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.