20m children to be administered anti-polio drops: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 20 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the current five-day long drive, which started on Monday in 36 districts of the province.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement, issued here on Monday.

Giving details, the CM said that hundred per cent target would be achieved while observing anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He asked the parliamentarians to play their role, adding that effective monitoring of anti-polio teams be ensured as well.

"Making Punjab a polio-free province is the commitment of the government and collective efforts are needed to achieve that target," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the line departments should ensure coordinated efforts to produce the desired results as there was no room for any negligence. He said that parents should also ensure administering vaccine to their children as it was a collective responsibility to overcome the crippling disease.