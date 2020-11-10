20m kids under 5 to be immunised during upcoming campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab health authorities have set a target of immunising about 20 million children under five years of age during the upcoming November campaign.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over a meeting to review the steps being taken to eradicate polio, at the Chief Secretary's office here on Tuesday.

The chief secretary, secretary Primary healthcare, commissioner, deputy commissioners Lahore, and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and chief executive officers of district health authorities participated through video link.

The health minister told the meeting that the number of coronavirus cases was increasing in the province.

She directed that November's campaign be made a success by paying special attention to the coverage of missed out children.

The chief secretary said that there was a need to work with the 'national spirit' to eradicate polio. He issued instructions regarding the use of information technology (IT) for monitoring measures against COVD-19, polio, dengue, and other diseases.

The primary healthcare secretary briefed the meeting that the coverage rate in the anti-polio campaign in October was 103 per cent and instead of the target of 19.2 million, 19.9 million children were vaccinated against the disease. During the November campaign, more than 20 million up to the age of five would be immunised, he added.