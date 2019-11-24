20pc death rate in head injury can be reduced:Research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Latest research in medical field has revealed that death rate in case of head injuries can be reduced if injection of Transmic Acid be given to the patients within two hours after the accident.

Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS), renowned Neurologist Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud while unveiling the results of this research elaborated that a senior team of the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences undertook this research.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud while commenting on this research said that it would be recommended that emergency service 1122 and all ambulances should carry these injections of transmic acid so that immediately it could be injected to the patients.

He said that proper awareness should be created in this regard so that lives could be saved especially in case of accidents.